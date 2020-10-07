Previous
Topiary by lilh
204 / 365

Topiary

This topiary is on the front lawn of the City Hall. They have blocked off streets and the parking lot behind the City Hall so people can take walks. My friends and I walk here three times a week.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Lil H

@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
Susan Wakely ace
Great topiary. Looks like a good green space to walk.
October 7th, 2020  
