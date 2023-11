Changing of seasons

It had taken until the middle of November for us to really feel like autumn is here. In the first half of the month we’ve had several beach days - I love that.

I’m currently feeling like we’re in a bit of a limbo here. Mentally we’re halfway out the door already, ready to start our big trip, but we are also juggling all the practicalities of leaving our house here. A bit stressful. But we are also trying to enjoy the last of our time here on Gozo.