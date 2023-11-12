Sign up
Previous
Photo 2434
The inland sea
One of the most beautiful spots on Gozo, in my opinion. We had a lovely outing to this place today, and the sun was so nice and warm, than we even went swimming. I love that we get to do this in November 😍
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
1
1
Laerke Thorndal
Beverley
ace
I fell in love with Gozo, beautiful bays, beautiful people and sooo peaceful and unspoilt
November 12th, 2023
