IMG_0646 7-100 365 Project

My attempt at depth of field. I'm not sure what I am doing. Is this the place to ask questions? I would appreciate any comments. I us a Canon Rebel T6. Settings: Shooting Mode-Landscape; Lighting-Default setting; Ambience- Standard setting; Metering Mode-Evaluative Metering; Shutter Sp- 1/125; AV-11; Metering Mode-Evaluative Metering; ISO Sp-100; Lens-EF-S18-55mm; Image quality-Fine; White Bal-Ambience priority; AF Mode-Manual focusing; Sharpness-4.