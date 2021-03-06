Previous
IMG_0675 8-100 365Project by lindapipp
8 / 365

IMG_0675 8-100 365Project

Waiting patiently? Chloe is eying a pile of dough. Canon Rebel T6; Aperture Priority; Shutter Speed 1/200; ISO 800; Manual focusing; Image quality fine.
Should I be using a fine image quality setting?
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Gram

@lindapipp
