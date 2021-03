IMG_0754 9-100 365Project

Night sky over the housing development. Landscape mode; Lighting-sunset; Shutter Speed-1/80; Aperture 5.6; ISO-640; White Balance-Cloudy;

I'm knew to this so please don't hesitate to tell me I'm doing something wrong. I'm not sure if I should be listing my settings here or is there another place? The sky was such a beautiful pink this evening. The most color I've seen in many weeks. I'm ready for spring and all the colors of spring.