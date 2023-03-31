Previous
Next
Must Think Happy Thoughts.... by linnypinny
80 / 365

Must Think Happy Thoughts....

Internet has been down since yesterday morning...tech thinks the issue is now fixed but my home phone is out...Cable was out for almost 3 days this week and last week...I both love and hate technology ♥
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise