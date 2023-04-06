Previous
A Good Day At The Office by linnypinny
A Good Day At The Office

Taken in 2015...when co-worker Kim brought her grandson to visit, Becky taught him all about selfies...thanks for stopping by.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
katy ace
This is such a wonderful composition and Portrait, Lin. I especially like it in black-and-white. FAV
April 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
She looks so happy and the little one so skeptical ;-)
April 6th, 2023  
