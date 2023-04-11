Previous
School Days Revisited by linnypinny
School Days Revisited

Friends from my 45th reunion...I haven't missed one yet, so my plan is to go to the outdoor event in June, even though I don't like the idea of crowds. Thanks for stopping by.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely smiles.
April 11th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a nice looking group
April 11th, 2023  
