Artist At The Flea by linnypinny
92 / 365

Artist At The Flea

Taken in 2016, my friend Tam with the photographer's graffiti capture. I bought several of her pieces. Thanks for dropping by.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details

katy ace
Terrific photo of your friend and the artist. I like how you have used SC to highlight the art.
April 13th, 2023  
