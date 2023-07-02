Sign up
Previous
167 / 365
Back in the Day Finds
Since I no longer go to flea markets, I'm going to do another month of previously found objects. And, of course, many will be weird (because that's just me ♥)
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3730
photos
185
followers
237
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
25th April 2015 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
linnypinny-sc
,
fleafinds
