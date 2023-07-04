Previous
Glass by linnypinny
168 / 365

Glass

Hope everyone is enjoying the 4th...thanks for stopping by...
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I’m wondering if this is a wind chime. It is beautiful and would make such a pretty noise. Did you buy it?
July 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful shapes and colours.
July 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise