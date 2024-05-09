Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 458
May 9
My junk journal and boho stickers...having a crafty afternoon...
9th May 2024
9th May 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4021
photos
170
followers
232
following
125% complete
View this month »
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
6th May 2024 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
katy
ace
Nice combination of patterns and solids.
May 9th, 2024
Kate
ace
Nice 1/2 and 1/2
May 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the friendly patterns on your journal, great half and half.
May 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close