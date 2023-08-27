Previous
Abstract 27 by linnypinny
217 / 365

Abstract 27

Tree in a puddle ♥
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
59% complete

katy ace
FAV. Fabulous colors and composition.
August 27th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty abstract. I like it.
August 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful blues and shapes!
August 27th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat abstract with nice movement
August 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Love the reflected shapes and blues.
August 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous reflection and colors. Excellent abstract image.
August 27th, 2023  
