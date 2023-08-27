Sign up
Previous
217 / 365
Abstract 27
Tree in a puddle ♥
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
6
3
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3780
photos
182
followers
236
following
59% complete
View this month »
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
11th January 2014 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2023
katy
ace
FAV. Fabulous colors and composition.
August 27th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty abstract. I like it.
August 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful blues and shapes!
August 27th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat abstract with nice movement
August 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Love the reflected shapes and blues.
August 27th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous reflection and colors. Excellent abstract image.
August 27th, 2023
