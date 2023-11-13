Sign up
Previous
295 / 365
November - Day 13
Multi colors - Not sure why the background is white...I think I captured this on a sidewalk...thanks for stopping by.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Album
365 in 2023
Tags
november2023
katy
ace
I absolutely love the colors, the composition, and the simplicity of this one FAV
November 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
You have captured a spooky leaf with two eyes and it is waving it arms.
November 13th, 2023
