Previous
November - Day 13 by linnypinny
295 / 365

November - Day 13

Multi colors - Not sure why the background is white...I think I captured this on a sidewalk...thanks for stopping by.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I absolutely love the colors, the composition, and the simplicity of this one FAV
November 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
You have captured a spooky leaf with two eyes and it is waving it arms.
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise