November - Day 26 by linnypinny
306 / 365

November - Day 26

One reason why I love my condo - this was my early morning view from my window. Blessings to you all ♥
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
83% complete

Monica
Wow, lucky you!
November 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
November 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
November 26th, 2023  
