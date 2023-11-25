Previous
November - Day 25 by linnypinny
November - Day 25

I love trees in the winter, especially with birds! Enjoy your day, my 365ers.
Lin

Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Agnes ace
Very nice
November 25th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, lots of little birdies. Lovely.
November 25th, 2023  
katy ace
Wow, you got lots of them in this tree! It’s such an interesting photo with all those silhouettes
November 25th, 2023  
