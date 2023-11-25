Sign up
305 / 365
November - Day 25
I love trees in the winter, especially with birds! Enjoy your day, my 365ers.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
3
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3868
photos
176
followers
235
following
83% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
16th November 2023 5:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
trees
,
november2023
Agnes
ace
Very nice
November 25th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, lots of little birdies. Lovely.
November 25th, 2023
katy
ace
Wow, you got lots of them in this tree! It’s such an interesting photo with all those silhouettes
November 25th, 2023
