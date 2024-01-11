Previous
Flakes by linnypinny
Flakes

Possible snow predicted for early next week...UGH...And your fortune for today is: When you smile at hardship, ancient truths will offer wisdom.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
Fabulous flakes and colours.
January 11th, 2024  
