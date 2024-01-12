Previous
Scary Movie Day by linnypinny
Scary Movie Day

Actually, every day is scary movie day for me...this is the poster for the movie with a bit of an edit. Your Friday fortune: Resist temptation and a moment of clarity will bring needed strength.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
KV ace
Very graphic looking and what a different message the smiling face and the word smile make when surrounded by all that black. It is a bit of a juxtaposition.
January 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Scary eyes.
January 12th, 2024  
