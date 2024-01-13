Sign up
342 / 365
Delivered
So it seems I'm a bit behind on removing labels and breaking down delivery packages. Happy Saturday and here's your fortune: While on vacation, a hot cup of tea will cure your malaise.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
packages
,
jan24words
,
fortune13
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice effect. Aren't we all behind on something or other. Nice fortune
January 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool processing!
January 13th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice processing
January 13th, 2024
