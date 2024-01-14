Sign up
Previous
343 / 365
Positive Words
Love the books from author Dani Dipirro
@positivelypresent
. And here's the mix/match fortune for today: In the midst of uncertainty, a song on the radio will renew your faith.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
5
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3906
photos
172
followers
231
following
93% complete
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
Tags
books
,
words
,
jan24words
,
fortune14
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done.
January 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice reflection on personal growth.
January 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
What lovely books! I think I benefited most from Dr. Wayne Dyer's books. =)
January 14th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Great reflections
January 14th, 2024
Julie Ryan
I got the calendar for this year and enjoying it. I might have to check these books out.
January 14th, 2024
