347 / 365
Day 4 of the Hostage Situation
More snow predicted for this afternoon...I don't think I will be able to get out until at least Monday...your fortune: In the heart of winter, a ghostly sparrow will bring delight.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
1
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3910
photos
172
followers
231
following
95% complete
8
1
365 in 2023
snow
see the red bird
fortune18
Diana
ace
That sounds pretty tough, but what a delight awaits you 🤗
January 18th, 2024
