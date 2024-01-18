Previous
Day 4 of the Hostage Situation by linnypinny
347 / 365

Day 4 of the Hostage Situation

More snow predicted for this afternoon...I don't think I will be able to get out until at least Monday...your fortune: In the heart of winter, a ghostly sparrow will bring delight.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
95% complete

Diana ace
That sounds pretty tough, but what a delight awaits you 🤗
January 18th, 2024  
