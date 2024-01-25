Previous
Layers by linnypinny
354 / 365

Layers

Good Thursday to you all...your fortune today: During a family celebration, the glory of a sunset will change your perceptions.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
A beautiful sky
January 25th, 2024  
Lovely colours in the sky!
January 25th, 2024  
Beautiful
January 25th, 2024  
Great colorful layers
January 25th, 2024  
Lovely layers and silhouettes.
January 25th, 2024  
Love the colors
January 25th, 2024  
Sunsets do have a magical way of doing that. This one is gorgeous with all the layers of color.
January 25th, 2024  
