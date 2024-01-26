Previous
Words by linnypinny
Hope to get some junk journaling done today...and your fortune is: If you are lost, an old superstition will keep you safe.
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
Great presentation of these wonderful words.
January 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love it.
January 26th, 2024  
