355 / 365
Words
Hope to get some junk journaling done today...and your fortune is: If you are lost, an old superstition will keep you safe.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
color
jan24words
fortune26
Diana
ace
Great presentation of these wonderful words.
January 26th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love it.
January 26th, 2024
