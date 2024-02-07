Previous
Building Buildings by linnypinny
Photo 367

Building Buildings

One of many new office buildings over the past decade...Thanks for stopping by
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice! So many empty buildings around here from businesses that just closed their doors and never reopened. The economy just sucks.
February 7th, 2024  
william wooderson
I see it says medical! Is it in the area of a hospital? 🤔
February 7th, 2024  
katy ace
Their use of stone have given you some interesting textures for your photo.
February 7th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Like the contrasts in color and textures
February 7th, 2024  
