Color Fun 11 by linnypinny
Photo 431

Color Fun 11

This flower frog belonged to my grandmother. They can be traced back to the 16th century in Europe and became popular in the US in the mid-twenties and thirties.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
118% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. Love it.
April 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
What an interesting vase you have there, a great way to display your colourful pencils too.
April 11th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Nicely done, it's a novel way to use a flower frog. I have one that was my Mum's but mine is just a circular piece of glass with the holes in it.
April 11th, 2024  
