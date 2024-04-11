Sign up
Previous
Photo 431
Color Fun 11
This flower frog belonged to my grandmother. They can be traced back to the 16th century in Europe and became popular in the US in the mid-twenties and thirties.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3994
photos
167
followers
229
following
118% complete
View this month »
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
9th April 2024 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. Love it.
April 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
What an interesting vase you have there, a great way to display your colourful pencils too.
April 11th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Nicely done, it's a novel way to use a flower frog. I have one that was my Mum's but mine is just a circular piece of glass with the holes in it.
April 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
