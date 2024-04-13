Previous
Color Fun 13 by linnypinny
Photo 433

Color Fun 13

I cannot stress enough how determined these pencils were to NOT stay in the tree...Therefore, I only captured 5. Happy weekend, everyone.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
Well done to get them to stay put! Wishing you a great weekend too Lin.
April 13th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Fantastic
April 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So creative. Looks great.
April 13th, 2024  
Sh
Smiling
April 13th, 2024  
