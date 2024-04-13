Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 433
Color Fun 13
I cannot stress enough how determined these pencils were to NOT stay in the tree...Therefore, I only captured 5. Happy weekend, everyone.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3996
photos
167
followers
229
following
118% complete
View this month »
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
9th April 2024 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
Diana
ace
Well done to get them to stay put! Wishing you a great weekend too Lin.
April 13th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Fantastic
April 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So creative. Looks great.
April 13th, 2024
Sh
Smiling
April 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close