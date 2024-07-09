Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 507
July 9
Computer acting crazy again, so here's a blast from the past. Thanks for stopping by.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4070
photos
168
followers
231
following
138% complete
View this month »
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
12th January 2023 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
color
Diana
ace
Wonderful frame fillers, such lovely detail and colour.
July 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely colour to fill the frame.
July 9th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done.
July 9th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
July 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close