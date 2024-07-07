Previous
July 7 by linnypinny
July 7

Chakra cards purchased at Barnes & Noble...the chakra system originated in India between 1500 and 500 BC.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
How interesting and mesmeriszing, now you have something new to keep you occupied ;-)
July 7th, 2024  
