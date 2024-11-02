Previous
November 2 by linnypinny
November 2

Saying goodbye to Daylight Savings Time this weekend...it's once again time to welcome the darkness...sigh...
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Rick Schies ace
I'm not a fan of this time of the year
November 3rd, 2024  
