October 27 by linnypinny
October 27

One of my friends who would visit on Girls Weekend sent me this...I think I'll leave it up all year!
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Carole Sandford ace
Love it!
October 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute.
October 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Too cute!
October 27th, 2024  
katy ace
Absolutely adorable, Lin
October 27th, 2024  
