Day 67 by linnypinny
Photo 658

Day 67

So this is day 67 of isolation. Decided to take some photos with my phone and see if I could upload them. I hope you and your loved ones are in good health. Really all that matters.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
180% complete

