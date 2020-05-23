Sign up
Photo 658
Day 67
So this is day 67 of isolation. Decided to take some photos with my phone and see if I could upload them. I hope you and your loved ones are in good health. Really all that matters.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
