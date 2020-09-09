Sign up
Photo 701
On My Walk
Took a photo of the morning sun reflecting on the lake. Enjoy your day and thanks for stopping by ♥
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2848
photos
132
followers
139
following
694
695
696
697
698
699
700
701
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 5
Tags
reflection
sun
walk
lake
sep20words
katy
ace
This is really nice! It’s still dark out when I start my walk in the morning although by the time I finish it’s daylight. Perhaps I should bring my camera with me.
September 9th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely sight and capture! Must've been a nice walk.
September 9th, 2020
