On My Walk by linnypinny
Photo 701

On My Walk

Took a photo of the morning sun reflecting on the lake. Enjoy your day and thanks for stopping by ♥
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details

katy ace
This is really nice! It’s still dark out when I start my walk in the morning although by the time I finish it’s daylight. Perhaps I should bring my camera with me.
September 9th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Lovely sight and capture! Must've been a nice walk.
September 9th, 2020  
