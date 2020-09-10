Previous
Next
Bear With Me by linnypinny
Photo 702

Bear With Me

So this will give you an idea about how piled up everything is in the 3rd bedroom - hopefully, someday I will take the "after" photo - for now, here's a capture for the word of the day - teddy bear. ♥
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Let me tell you how happy I am to see this! It makes me feel like I’m not the only one in the world! Now that you have time you will get to it and you will get finished slowly but surely. At least that’s how it’s working for me!
September 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise