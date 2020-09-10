Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 702
Bear With Me
So this will give you an idea about how piled up everything is in the 3rd bedroom - hopefully, someday I will take the "after" photo - for now, here's a capture for the word of the day - teddy bear. ♥
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2849
photos
133
followers
139
following
Tags
clutter
,
teddy bear
,
linnypinny-bw
,
sep20words
katy
ace
Let me tell you how happy I am to see this! It makes me feel like I’m not the only one in the world! Now that you have time you will get to it and you will get finished slowly but surely. At least that’s how it’s working for me!
September 10th, 2020
