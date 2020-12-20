Previous
Next
Light The Tree by linnypinny
Photo 803

Light The Tree

DB and KO love this decoration (my favorite, too) made by a friend over 25 years ago...Enjoy your day, my 365ers, and thanks for dropping by ♥
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise