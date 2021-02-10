Cocktail Hour

Previous
I inherited quite a few treasures when my 2nd cousin (more like an aunt, since she was a little older than my mom) died 3 years ago. This item set on the buffet for as long as I remember, but no one in the family had liqueur in the house ever. Unfortunately, I don't know the history of this piece - I call it a cordial set, while a friend thought it was for sherry. Regardless of its name, I love it as a reminder of the past ♥

Quote: Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful
Yolanda ace
It is a very nice set of liquor. The bn suits him very well
February 10th, 2021  
Annie-Sue ace
lovely form - and memory. What colour is it in real life?
February 10th, 2021  
