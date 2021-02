Trash Day (2013)

My Inn girls (Heidi and Tam) took a downtown Nashville tour with the Jugg sisters on the NashTrash bus in 2013. It's a hilarious 2 hour tour with lots of improv comedy and yes, trashy jokes, humor and song. (look them up if you want a laugh) It took me over an hour to find this archived photo, but thought it would be great as my "trash" word.



Quote: A joyful heart is good for the soul (Proverbs 17:22)