My Musical Martin Methodist Tribe by linnypinny
Photo 863

My Musical Martin Methodist Tribe

Not the best quality photo, since I took this photo 46 years ago! I was in a singing group called The Reachouts - we sang in churches and schools to spread the word about our college. I'm happy to say that because of social media, I am still in contact with all of these girls and most of the boys from the group.

One of the funniest things about this photo is that I posted it to Facebook 11 years ago to see if anyone remembered where the photo was taken - I knew it wasn't at the college. Several days later I noticed the headboard of the bed. We were at my parent's house in the master bedroom!!! (Gee, I'm so observant - I should have been a detective)

Quote: I love people who make me laugh (Audrey Hepburn)
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details

What a special memory, made even better that you still have connections to all.
February 19th, 2021  
