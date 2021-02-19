My Musical Martin Methodist Tribe

Not the best quality photo, since I took this photo 46 years ago! I was in a singing group called The Reachouts - we sang in churches and schools to spread the word about our college. I'm happy to say that because of social media, I am still in contact with all of these girls and most of the boys from the group.



One of the funniest things about this photo is that I posted it to Facebook 11 years ago to see if anyone remembered where the photo was taken - I knew it wasn't at the college. Several days later I noticed the headboard of the bed. We were at my parent's house in the master bedroom!!! (Gee, I'm so observant - I should have been a detective)



