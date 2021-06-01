Sign up
Photo 965
Sun Rising
Another from my phone on my morning walk. Thanks for dropping by.
Quote: Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth. (Buddha)
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3114
photos
200
followers
249
following
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Taken
1st June 2021 6:29am
sky
sun
clouds
30dayswild2021
junwords21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty sky.
June 1st, 2021
