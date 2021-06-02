Sign up
Photo 966
The Texture of a Tree
For today's word and challenges...spent the day with my mom (yay for the vaccines) so I'm behind on posting and viewing - will catch up tomorrow ♥
Quote: Nature provides exceptions to every rule (Margaret Fuller)
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3115
photos
200
followers
249
following
Tags
june21words
,
30dayswild2021
,
junetrees21
katy
ace
a wonderful photo that would work for a half and half which is hard to get out of the habit of looking for and seeing!
June 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice!
June 2nd, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful texture.
June 2nd, 2021
Peggy Sirk
ace
Awesome texture! Marvelous shot.
June 3rd, 2021
