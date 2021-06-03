Previous
From a Garden by linnypinny
Photo 967

From a Garden

Taken (again) from the phone while on a walk. Thanks for dropping by 💙

Quote: Happiness blooms from within.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of these gorgeous blooms, such lovely tones.
June 3rd, 2021  
Leli ace
Beautiful colours and lovely quote.
June 3rd, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous flowers and nice rich tones.
June 3rd, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Beautiful flowers
June 3rd, 2021  
Peggy Sirk ace
Beautiful blossoms!
June 3rd, 2021  
