Photo 967
From a Garden
Taken (again) from the phone while on a walk. Thanks for dropping by 💙
Quote: Happiness blooms from within.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3116
photos
200
followers
249
following
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Taken
1st June 2021 6:42am
blooms
in the garden
june21words
30dayswild2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of these gorgeous blooms, such lovely tones.
June 3rd, 2021
Leli
ace
Beautiful colours and lovely quote.
June 3rd, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous flowers and nice rich tones.
June 3rd, 2021
Alison Tomlin
ace
Beautiful flowers
June 3rd, 2021
Peggy Sirk
ace
Beautiful blossoms!
June 3rd, 2021
