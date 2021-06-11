Sign up
Photo 975
Another Day Without Sun
Rainy weather continues. It's a good day for scary movies and hot cocoa (I'll turn up the air conditioning)
Quote: The best thing one can do when it's raining is to let it rain (Longfellow)
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3124
photos
202
followers
250
following
267% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Taken
11th June 2021 6:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
scenic
,
lake
,
june21words
,
30dayswild2021
,
junetrees21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot. We've been getting a lot of rain, too, but occasionally the sun does peek out between the rain cells.
June 11th, 2021
Diana
ace
At least you still got a great shot between showers, the quote is perfect.
June 11th, 2021
