Another Day Without Sun by linnypinny
Another Day Without Sun

Rainy weather continues. It's a good day for scary movies and hot cocoa (I'll turn up the air conditioning)
Quote: The best thing one can do when it's raining is to let it rain (Longfellow)
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot. We've been getting a lot of rain, too, but occasionally the sun does peek out between the rain cells.
June 11th, 2021  
Diana ace
At least you still got a great shot between showers, the quote is perfect.
June 11th, 2021  
