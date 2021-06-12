Sign up
Photo 976
Shine On
The sun has finally made an appearance! Happy Saturday 🌞
Quote: Each morning we are born again. (Buddha)
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
3
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
trees
,
sunshine
,
june21words
,
30dayswild2021
,
junetrees21
Mickey Anderson
ace
Great Flares!
June 12th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Simply gorgeous!
June 12th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
Beautiful! And your quote made me laugh - getting out of bed is a struggle for my husband who is not a morning person :)
June 12th, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
Good solar capture
June 12th, 2021
