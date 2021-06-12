Previous
Next
Shine On by linnypinny
Photo 976

Shine On

The sun has finally made an appearance! Happy Saturday 🌞

Quote: Each morning we are born again. (Buddha)
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mickey Anderson ace
Great Flares!
June 12th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Simply gorgeous!
June 12th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Beautiful! And your quote made me laugh - getting out of bed is a struggle for my husband who is not a morning person :)
June 12th, 2021  
Harry J Benson ace
Good solar capture
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise