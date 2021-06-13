Sign up
Photo 977
Muletown Mural
Took a quick walk around my hometown downtown before the rain (again) started. Love this mural.
Quote: Find your joy 💜
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3126
photos
202
followers
251
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
SAMSUNG-SM-J727A
Taken
13th June 2021 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
scenic
,
june21words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It's a wonderful looking mural.
June 13th, 2021
