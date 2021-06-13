Previous
Muletown Mural by linnypinny
Muletown Mural

Took a quick walk around my hometown downtown before the rain (again) started. Love this mural.
Quote: Find your joy 💜
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It's a wonderful looking mural.
June 13th, 2021  
