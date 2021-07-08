Previous
Listen/Silent by linnypinny
Listen/Silent

The loud singing of one of these birds could be heard from inside. The other...not so much...LOL
Quote: Listening is an art that requires attention over talent, spirit over ego, others over self (Dean Jackson)
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
So nice to see one our robins! Never see them around here any more.
July 8th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Robins are filling my Serviceberry tree, I think they get a buzz from the berries, very aggressive. lol
July 8th, 2021  
katy ace
FAV an amzing photo Lin! I loved your comment about hearing....and not...
Mr. Jackson was a pretty sharp cookie too!
July 8th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
love the bird statue.
July 8th, 2021  
