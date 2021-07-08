Sign up
Photo 1002
Listen/Silent
The loud singing of one of these birds could be heard from inside. The other...not so much...LOL
Quote: Listening is an art that requires attention over talent, spirit over ego, others over self (Dean Jackson)
8th July 2021
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
So nice to see one our robins! Never see them around here any more.
July 8th, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
Robins are filling my Serviceberry tree, I think they get a buzz from the berries, very aggressive. lol
July 8th, 2021
katy
ace
FAV an amzing photo Lin! I loved your comment about hearing....and not...
Mr. Jackson was a pretty sharp cookie too!
July 8th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
love the bird statue.
July 8th, 2021
Mr. Jackson was a pretty sharp cookie too!