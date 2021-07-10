Previous
Hearts and Flowers and a Bug by linnypinny
Photo 1004

Hearts and Flowers and a Bug

A card crafted by my sister ♥
Song lyrics for disappointing days: Let me know the struggle ends..that You can mend a heart that frail and torn (Worn by Tenth Avenue North)
10th July 2021

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
275% complete

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice craft display
July 10th, 2021  
