Photo 1004
Hearts and Flowers and a Bug
A card crafted by my sister ♥
Song lyrics for disappointing days: Let me know the struggle ends..that You can mend a heart that frail and torn (Worn by Tenth Avenue North)
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
flower
,
heart
,
bug
,
earth
,
card
,
song worn
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice craft display
July 10th, 2021
