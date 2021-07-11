Previous
Keen Climber by linnypinny
Keen Climber

I'm amazed that he can hang around on brick! Happy Sunday, all ♥
Quote: It always seems impossible until it's done (Nelson Mandela)
Lin

Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Harry J Benson ace
they are amazing and fun to watch
July 11th, 2021  
Nina Ganci
wow! Must be fascinating to witness this
July 11th, 2021  
