Photo 1005
Keen Climber
I'm amazed that he can hang around on brick! Happy Sunday, all ♥
Quote: It always seems impossible until it's done (Nelson Mandela)
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3155
photos
202
followers
257
following
Tags
squirrel
,
wall
,
keen
,
jul21words
Harry J Benson
ace
they are amazing and fun to watch
July 11th, 2021
Nina Ganci
wow! Must be fascinating to witness this
July 11th, 2021
