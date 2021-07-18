Sign up
Photo 1012
Bunches
I finally bought some flowers for my 3 vases. Happy Sunday and thanks for stopping by.
Quote: Daydreaming is a mandatory daily exercise ♥
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3162
photos
202
followers
259
following
365 Year 5
FinePix F850EXR
16th July 2021 7:22pm
flowers
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very pretty color!
July 18th, 2021
