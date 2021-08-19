Previous
The End of an Era by linnypinny
The End of an Era

The movie theater in my hometown has been abandoned for almost a year now. I recently took building photos, because I'm sure it will be torn down soon. The tragedy mask says it all....
Quote: Theater is the art of looking at ourselves (Augusto Boal)
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot and sad it will be torn down.
August 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A beautiful mural! It's good that you are documenting with photos just in case, but I'm hoping for a return.
August 19th, 2021  
Mike ace
Great find. Snap it before it’s too late.
August 19th, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Tragedy was a well known theater show, could be Shakespear. The masks say it all, another lost building. FAV from me.
August 19th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely remembrance of this theater. The movie industry story has really been scrambling to survive Covid.
August 19th, 2021  
