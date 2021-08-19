Sign up
Photo 1044
The End of an Era
The movie theater in my hometown has been abandoned for almost a year now. I recently took building photos, because I'm sure it will be torn down soon. The tragedy mask says it all....
Quote: Theater is the art of looking at ourselves (Augusto Boal)
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
5
2
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
theater
,
masks
,
building
,
hometown
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great shot and sad it will be torn down.
August 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A beautiful mural! It's good that you are documenting with photos just in case, but I'm hoping for a return.
August 19th, 2021
Mike
ace
Great find. Snap it before it’s too late.
August 19th, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Tragedy was a well known theater show, could be Shakespear. The masks say it all, another lost building. FAV from me.
August 19th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely remembrance of this theater. The movie industry story has really been scrambling to survive Covid.
August 19th, 2021
