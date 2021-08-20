Sign up
Photo 1045
Texture Day
For today's word. Happy Friday, my 365ers.
Quote: The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of true art and science (Einstein)
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
20th August 2021 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
abstract
,
texture
,
abstractaug21
,
aug21words
borof
Interesting texture with nice colors.
August 20th, 2021
Leli
ace
Fine definition and texture.
August 20th, 2021
